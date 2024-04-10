Star Wars: The Bad Batch Drops A Clever Rogue One Easter Egg

Spoilers for "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" Season 3 Episode 12 "Juggernaut" follow.

The third and final season of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" moves on, this time bringing us back to the original status quo of the season. In the epic previous episode, Omega sacrificed herself to prevent the utter destruction of their paradise refuge of Pabu, and the Empire takes her right back to Mount Tantiss. Desperate to find Omega and stop the Empire's experiments once and for all, the Bad Batch looks for any lead they can in order to find the location of the secret facility.

That brings them back to Admiral Rampart, who was arrested in earlier seasons as a scapegoat for the genocidal destruction of Kamino. He was sent to an Imperial labor camp, which offers a pretty neat, direct tie to "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."