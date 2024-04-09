The Dark Knight Rises Almost Featured Another Classic Villain Instead Of Bane

This may be a controversial take, but Christopher Nolan's 2012 film "The Dark Knight Rises" is the best of the three Batman films Nolan directed, and is handily one of the best superhero films ever made. Produced in the wake of the 2011 Occupy Wall Street protests, "The Dark Knight Rises" addressed the issue of Batman's wealth, pointing out explicitly that being a Batman isn't the best use of one's money. Bruce Wayne is a billionaire, and yet Gotham City still languishes. Bane (Tom Hardy) may be a terrorist who takes the entire city hostage, but he also noted that superhero billionaires are at the heart of economic injustice. Superheroes are not the solution.

"The Dark Knight Rises" also finally allows Batman to retire. One can only be infected by angst-based impulses toward vigilantism for so long before his knees begin to give out. "Rises" questioned the efficiency and health of a Batman, and didn't always come to rosy conclusions. It's a great film that tears down notions in popular culture that we have long taken for granted.

Bane first debuted in Batman comics in January of 1993, and he immediately became notorious for capably breaking Batman's spine. In the comics, Bane gets superpowers from a mysterious steroid called Venom. In Nolan's trilogy conclusion he was merely a strong human being, although he required a complex breathing apparatus to survive. The film also featured Catwoman (Anne Hathaway) and a cameo from the Scarecrow (Cillian Murphy).

Co-writer Jonathan Nolan recently appeared on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, and he revealed that he and his brother briefly considered including the Riddler in their film. There were even rumors that Leonardo DiCaprio, who worked with Christopher Nolan on "Inception" was being encouraged for the role.