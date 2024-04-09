Godzilla Vs. Kong Had To Redo A Scene Thanks To Top Gun: Maverick

Adam Wingard's monster mash movie "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" is first-rate hooey, and that is meant as a compliment. It rolls with its kaiju mayhem with the sugared-up enthusiasm of a wiggly eight-year-old, inserting little thoughtfulness, emotion, or meaning into the proceedings. Many years ago, Godzilla stood as a symbol for nuclear devastation, and then later, a symbol of Japanese national pride. King Kong, meanwhile, was clearly a symbol for slavery and the perpetuation of colonialist entitlement. Wingard doesn't engage with either monster, seeing them instead as giant action figures that are real real good at knockin' s*** over. These are sentiments repeated from Wingard's glorious 2021 film "Godzilla vs. Kong," the film that cracked the code on Warner Bros. ever-growing MonsterVerse movies.

As with any film to feature King Kong, "GvK" featured scenes of human pilots taking to the air to battle the encroaching titans. Because this film was made in 2018 and 2019, though, it's no longer lightweight maneuverable biplanes sent to attack monsters, but high-speed fighter jets like the ones seen in "Top Gun." Indeed, Adam Wingard used some of the visuals and editing from Tony Scott's celebrated 1986 clunker to realize some of his movie's plane scenes, as "Top Gun" has become a notable fixture in popular culture.

But then Joseph Kosinski's 2022 blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick" came out, and threw water on Wingard's monster fire. According to an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Wingard noticed a shot in "Maverick" depicting star Tom Cruise jolting back and forth in a jet cockpit. Wingard had already visualized a similar shot for a pilot in "GvK." Although Wingard was proud of his idea, he had to conceive of a new way to shoot it, trying to make his shot as dynamic as Kosinski's.