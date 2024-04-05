Abigail Star Melissa Barrera Hid A Dracula Easter Egg In Her Character's Name

Ballerina vampire movie "Abigail" might be set in the Boston area, but it was filmed almost entirely on location in Dublin — once the home of "Dracula" author Bram Stoker. During a visit to the set of "Abigail" last year, I also visited the 300-year-old library frequented by Stoker, whose signature can still be seen in the visitor's book. Though the figure of the vampire existed in folklore before "Dracula," Stoker's version of the creature became the blueprint for the modern vampire in pop culture. Notably, the quirk of vampires having no reflection originated with Stoker's novel.

Dracula is also one of the original Universal Monsters, so when Universal returned to the vampire pool for "Abigail," star Melissa Barrera felt it was only appropriate to include a little nod to Stoker's novel. Though each member of the heist crew hired to kidnap little Abigail has a "rat pack" name to conceal their true identities from one another, Barrera worked with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett her character's real name: Ana Lucía Cruz. Barrera wanted "Ana Lucía" as a reference to Lucy Westenra, who in Stoker's novel falls prey to Dracula and becomes a vampire herself.

That name might seem like a bad omen, but fortunately Barrera chose the last name "Cruz," meaning a cross or crucifix — "something that would kill a vampire, something that would protect you from a vampire." This is another nod to Stoker, who introduced the idea of vampires being repelled by the sight of the cross. Early on in "Dracula," Jonathan Harker is given a crucifix necklace as a gift by a Transylvanian stranger, and the symbol protects him from Dracula's bloodlust during his stay at the castle. Perhaps the cross in Ana Lucía's name will save her from suffering Lucy's fate.