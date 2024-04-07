One Of Steven Spielberg's Best Movies Almost Went To A Different Director

What if Bruce, the mechanical shark in "Jaws," had actually worked? It's one of the biggest what-ifs in Hollywood history. While the movie's Great White Shark may have been "a perfect engine" (to quote Richard Dreyfuss' bespectacled scientist Matt Hooper), Bruce — who got its moniker from Steven Spielberg's lawyer, Bruce Ramer — was anything but. Because of this, Spielberg and editor Verna Fields were forced to reconfigure the film's raw footage to avoid showing "The Great White Turd" (as the movie's crew came to call it) as much as possible. What emerged was a triumph of minimalistic horror filmmaking where what you don't see is just as terrifying as what you do, if not more so.

But what if Spielberg had never gotten to direct one of his all-time best movies to begin with? It's easy to recognize in hindsight that ol' Stevie Boy was fated to adapt Peter Benchley's pulpy best-seller, but at the time he only had two feature films under his belt. One of them, 1974's "The Sugarland Express," was a moderate success, while the other, Spielberg's 1971 feature debut "Duel," originated as a TV movie. Looking back at the latter, one can readily spot elements of "Jaws" and its DNA in the filmmaker's white-knuckle tale of a traveling salesman terrorized by a relentless, unseen semi-truck driver, from its stripped-down primal thrills to the way it subverts the notion of small-town America as a wholesome haven.

Despite this, Spielberg wasn't producers David Brown and Richard Zanuck's first choice to helm "Jaws." Heck, he might've gotten passed over entirely, had his primary competition — Dick Richards, who was then still some years away from becoming an Oscar nominee for producing the Sydney Pollack comedy "Tootsie" — not irked Benchley something fierce during their first meeting.