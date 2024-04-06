The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Ian Fleming is perhaps best known for being the creator of James Bond and the series of novels that center the character, but he's also the mind behind the 1964 children's novel "Chitty-Chitty-Bang-Bang: The Magical Car," which was subsequently turned into the beloved, Academy Award-nominated fantasy movie musical and later, a stage musical. The story focuses on the Potts family, namely, siblings Jeremy and Jemima, who desperately try to set up their widowed inventor father Caractacus with a beautiful woman named Truly Scrumptious. And people had the audacity to make fun of the character names in "The Hunger Games" series? Tsk. Tsk. During a day at the beach, Caractacus tells the children a fantastical tale about the villainous Baron Bomburst, the tyrant ruler of the land of Vulgaria, and his attempts to steal their magical family car, the titular Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

"Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" is a whimsical story through and through, with vibrant characters, lavish costuming, magical special effects, and songs that will surely get stuck in your head for generations. Alas, as the film came out in 1968, the majority of the cast has since passed on. Sally Ann Howes (Truly Scrumptious), Lionel Jeffries (Grandpa 'Bungy' Potts), Gert Fröbe (Baron Bomburst), Anna Quayle (Baroness Bomburst), Benny Hill (Toymaker), James Robertson Justice (Lord Scrumptious), Robert Helpmann (Child Catcher), and Davy Kaye (Admiral) have all left the mortal plane, as did supporting performers Alexander Doré, Bernard Spear, Stanley Unwin, Peter Arne, Desmond Llewelyn, Victor Maddern, and Arthur Mullard as Big Man.

Fortunately, three cast members are still around today, and here's where you can learn what they've been up to after all these years.