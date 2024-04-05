A New Star Wars Novel Takes Readers On A Pre-Phantom Menace Road Trip Across The Galaxy

There will be minor spoilers for "Star Wars: The Living Force" by John Jackson Miller.

"Star Wars: The Living Force" is the latest novel released by Del Rey Worlds and Lucasfilm, carrying forward the legacy of the "Star Wars" universe. Set before the events of "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace," this novel sees Qui-Gon Jinn taking the council to task for the disarray in the universe. The Jedi are paying too much attention to the bigger picture of the Cosmic Force and ignoring the individuals in the galaxy and the whims of the Living Force.

As the Jedi are closing temples on far-flung worlds because the galaxy has only grown larger and their resources haven't expanded, Qui-Gon discovers that closing temples increases crime and reduces the quality of life in the systems where it's happening. He's able to challenge the Jedi Council to go on a space road trip to the planet Kwenn and see the results of their policies firsthand. He wants them to tap into the Living Force on their travels and get a better view of what the Force is actually trying to tell them.

Each member of the Jedi Council heads out on their own or in small groups, getting into their own misadventures along the way, giving them all a new appreciation of the place of the Jedi in the galaxy.