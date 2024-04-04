The Babes Trailer Teases What Critics Are Calling The 'Bridesmaids Of Babymaking'

Motherhood is a challenging, stressful and inherently messy experience. Very messy. It's a wild carnival of bodily fluids: poop, pee, puke and, well, female excretions that a male such as myself has no business discussing in graphic detail. I understand and salute the multitude of sacrifices women make when they choose to carry, deliver and raise a child, and I know good and goddamn well when to keep my mouth shut about this topic — which is just about 100-percent of the time (other than to say "Yes," "I understand," and "You're right").

As someone who believes films can be amazing empathy machines (the recent trend of abortion road trip movies has been a stark revelation for me), I do wish there were more movies that depicted in unvarnished detail the conception-to-delivery process without feeling obliged to give equal time or thereabouts to the male perspective. This is especially true of comedies. I adore "Juno" and "Knocked Up," but these films are looking to cover the entire male-female gamut of pregnancy. That I can, off the top of my head, think of two comedies that are almost explicitly about men dealing with child bearing — "Nine Months" and the Schwarzenegger-gets-a-bun-in-the-oven non-classic "Junior" — is not good!

Where are the movies by women, foregrounding women, yet for everyone about pregnancy? At long last, writer-director Pamela Adlon's got us covered with what appears to be a heartfelt raunch-fest for the ages in "Babes." Take a look at the just-released trailer, and tell me I'm wrong.