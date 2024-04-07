Jason Momoa Shot His Own Mock Dune Scenes That Wound Up In The Movie

In Denis Villeneuve's 2021 sci-fi epic "Dune: Part One," Jason Momoa plays Duncan Idaho, a Gonaz Swordmaster in the service of House Atreides. He was robust and friendly, kind to the young Paul (Timothée Chalamet), and capable in a fight; he famously killed multiple Sardaukar warriors before being overwhelmed and slain during a Harkonnen raid on the Atrides' mansion in Arrakeen. Despite this, Frank Herbert's second "Dune" book, "Dune Messiah," sees Duncan return as a clone, Indeed, Duncan clones, called "gholas," appeared throughout Herbert's six original novels, making Duncan Idaho the only "Dune" character to hold that distinction.

Villeneuve's "Dune" was filmed in the deserts of Jordan, specifically the Wadi Rum region, making for unbearably hot shooting days. When Momoa spoke with Entertainment Weekly about filming "Dune," he admitted he was wont to explore those deserts in his spare time. He explained how Villeneuve ensured all the actors and crew were on the same page by distributing an 80-page "Bible" detailing the mythos of the "Dune" universe, the kinds of shots he wanted to include, and how each character played a part in a grand sociopolitical tapestry.

While waiting to film his scenes, Momoa, in costume, would wander out into the sands of Jordan to take a look around. He was kind enough to film his experience, and the actor seemed impressed and bemused by the beauty of the country. It also, he felt, helped him get into character as Duncan Idaho. It seems that these independent sojourns were spotted by Villeneuve and the director — impressed by what he saw — decided to recreate some of Momoa's videos in the final cut of "Dune."