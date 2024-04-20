A Superstitious Vivien Leigh Refused To Shoot A Key Scene In A Streetcar Named Desire

In Tennessee Williams' play "A Streetcar Named Desire," Blanche DuBois desperately clings to certain beliefs. She is keenly intent on reinforcing the societal values and morals inherent in her aristocratic lineage, shunning realism for the magic of a nostalgic past that hides something darker, and repressing her guilt with the help of self-soothing mechanisms. When faced with the terrible nature of reality, which culminates in the character of her brother-in-law Stanley, Blanche is forced to reckon with the cycles of the violence that mark her existence, along with the precious fantasies woven to protect herself from true growth or healing. When she smashes a mirror, the delusions also shatter, with fantasy having no hold on her perception of reality anymore.

The mirror-smashing scene is seminal to understanding Blanche in Williams' play, and "On the Waterfront" director Elia Kazan's film adaptation of the story also dramatizes this to chilling effect, as the character's aversion to her own reflection forces her to trigger this metaphorical wake-up call. After the mirror-smashing, Blanche (Vivien Leigh) contrasts Stanley's (Marlon Brando) brutish nature with another male character, whom she describes as a "gentleman" who is kind and gentle. However, Stanley bluntly demolishes this delusion, causing Blanche to feel like she is surrounded by "lurid reflections" and menacing shadows — an uncomfortable reminder of the horrors that weigh heavy upon her.

However, the film features this second mirror-smashing scene to also symbolize the sexual violence inflicted upon her by Stanley and underline the imagery of Blanche's fractured psyche. Per Sam Staggs' "When Blanche Met Brando: The Scandalous Story of "A Streetcar Named Desire," Leigh was "superstitious" and refused to break the mirror for the scene, as she believed it would bring bad luck for a long time.