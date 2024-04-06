Star Trek Fans Sometimes Make Spock Actor Ethan Peck Feel Like A Holy Figure

Peck, who first took over the role of Spock for a guest stint on "Star Trek: Discovery," elaborated on this phenomenon — sans the religious language — in an interview with Esquire in 2022. "People come to me at these conventions, and it's almost like they want confirmation of some sort — to be seen by this character and this universe," Peck said, noting that fans from marginalized communities can find a sense of togetherness through the fandom. "They're not there to see Ethan," he continued. "They're there to see Spock, and I just happen to be a representative of this character at this one point in time."

With this fuller context in mind, it makes sense that Peck would compare himself to a religious figure whose job is to try to share the spirit of something far larger than himself — in this case, Gene Roddenberry's legendary, enduringly optimistic vision of humanity. "These people are so thrilled and excited and moved by the world that we are a part of as actors, and they come with such vulnerability — that's very special and unique," he told Esquire. As intense as I can imagine it would be to have "Star Trek" fans constantly appearing before you to share a special moment, Peck had at least one magnified version of that experience: he went on a "Star Trek" cruise.