Alice Eve Redid Her Star Trek Into Darkness Audition Almost 20 Times

J.J. Abrams' 2013 film "Star Trek Into Darkness" was a parallel universe retread of Nicholas Meyer's 1982 film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." In Abrams' movie, the central villain, Khan Noonien Singh, was played by Benedict Cumberbatch, while in Meyer's film, Khan was played by Ricardo Montalbán. Both films feature the death of Kirk and/or Spock, and both films feature the survivor yelling "Khaaaaan!" The plots of the films differ, however, as Khan remains the central villain of the 1982 film, while he was supplanted by a vengeful Admiral Marcus (Peter Weller) in "Into Darkness."

Both films also feature Dr. Carol Marcus, a paramour of Captain Kirk (Chris Pine in "Into Darkness" and William Shatner in "Wrath of Khan"). In "Star Trek Into Darkness," Dr. Marcus was played by Alice Eve, taking over for Bibi Besch in "Wrath of Khan." Because the characters in "Into Darkness" are younger than they were in "Wrath of Khan," Kirk and Dr. Marcus don't yet have their son, David. Dr. Marcus was also transformed from a benevolent scientist into a Starfleet officer proficient in weapons technology.

Eve was happy to audition for the role of Carol Marcus, although it seems her audition was a wonderful yet harrowing experience. During a Build Series interview in 2019, Eve revealed that she received the call to play Dr. Marcus while she was driving in her car and that she had to pull over. When it came time to actually audition, however, Eve said she was heavily directed by Abrams, explaining that she had to read certain sections over and over and over again.