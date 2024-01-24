Bibi Besch's Time On Star Trek Was Tinged By Real-Life Tragedy

The character of Dr. Carol Marcus (Bibi Besch) was introduced in Nicholas Meyer's 1982 film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Dr. Marcus had invented a revolutionary terraforming technology called the Genesis Wave which could be fired into a planet and rearrange the entire world's ecosystem to make it livable. In "Khan," the technology was still untested, and Dr. Marcus was searching for a life-free planet — sans even scant microbes — to terraform. With her was her bitter son David (Merritt Butrick) who expressed quite openly how much he hated the formalism and military underpinnings of Starfleet. He would rather carry out scientific experiments with his mother in peace.

It would eventually be revealed that Dr. Marcus was an old lover of Admiral Kirk (William Shatner) and that David was actually Kirk's long-lost son. "Star Trek II" was at least partially devoted to Kirk reconnecting with Dr. Marcus, to Kirk's relationship with his son, and to Kirk finally acknowledging that there were elements of his "glory days" that left behind unfaced consequences.

David returned for "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock," and he was tragically murdered by a vicious Klingon named Kruge (Christopher Lloyd). Even more tragic, at least for Bibi Besch, was that Dr. Marcus wasn't present in "Star Trek III" to mourn the loss of her son, or even have scenes wherein the two characters could further discuss their new family dynamic. Butrick passed away in 1989 due to complications related to AIDS, and Besch admitted — in the April 1990 issue of Starlog Magazine — that she regrets Dr. Marcus and David didn't get to bid each other farewell or that the mother could properly mourn the loss of her son.