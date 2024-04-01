A Mel Gibson Survival Thriller Is Heating Up On Netflix Top Charts

It may come as a surprise to some that Mel Gibson is indeed still working. Not only that, but one of his recent thrillers — 2022's "On the Line" — was ranked one of the three most-watched films on Netflix in the last week. It seems that despite his ... controversies ... Gibson is still able to draw an audience.

For those too young to remember, Gibson was arrested in Los Angeles for driving under the influence. Upon his arrest, Gibson unleashed a drunken tirade that included several sexist and antisemitic remarks that were leaked to the public by TMZ. Gibson's antisemitic comments only calcified what many critics had theorized about the filmmaker when he made "The Passion of the Christ" in 2004, a film that was accused of leaning into antisemitic stereotypes. Gibson publicly apologized for the comments, went into recovery, and has been clean ever since. In 2010, however, Gibson was recorded making threatening, racist comments to his wife at the time. They have since divorced. Gibson, the general consensus seems to be, is a massive a-hole.

Hollywood forgave Gibson enough to direct "Hacksaw Ridge" in 2016, a film which garnered six Oscar nominations. Despite that film's success, Gibson is still in a semi-blackballed state, now appearing mostly in lower-profile action films and indie dramas; his last major studio film was "Daddy's Home 2" in 2017. He still works steadily, however, having appeared in 15 films since then.

But now, "On the Line" from filmmaker Romuald Boulanger is burning up the charts over at Netflix. Gibson may be reviled by many, but it seems a great number of people either don't care, or still find him fascinating to watch.