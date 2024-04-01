Sorry, Marvel: A French Arthouse Movie Just Totally Reinvented How To Do A Credits Scene

"The Beast" is a compelling, romantic, thought-provoking, and at times terrifying film. It takes place over three separate time periods, and is ostensibly about a woman, Gabrielle (Léa Seydoux), in the year 2044, where AI has taken over and created a process to "purify" human beings of their emotions in order to make them more perfectly productive workers. Part of this process involves an individual investigating their past lives to examine what traumas still haunt them through their DNA, and Gabrielle looks through two time periods in particular — 1910 and 2014 — in which she has very different yet oddly familiar encounters with the same man, Louis (George MacKay). Based loosely on Henry James' 1903 novella "The Beast in the Jungle," "The Beast" is a combination of romantic fatalism and existential dread; a sort of "Past Lives" meets "Twin Peaks: The Return."

Bonello constructs the film in a deliberately fluid fashion, where each time period gets its own space to play out the majority of its narrative, yet moments from one bleed into the others freely. As such, the film is a bit of a puzzle, which each piece of information raising new questions while providing a few more answers. The mid-credits scene is a continuation of this theme; depending on your own interpretation, it's either a payoff or a question mark. In either case, the scene's inclusion and its existence outside of the body of the movie itself is a rather ingenious extension of the experience of the film: like Gabrielle, we have to make the choice to investigate, to learn more, even if we may not like what we end up discovering. Like the citizens of 2044, the credits themselves are strangely detached from everything yet still connected to the past somehow.

While many will likely see the use of a QR code link to a credit roll as some sort of disruption, this shouldn't be a technique for all films to adapt (besides, if they did, such a "disruption" would disrupt a disruption still in existence: that of leaving during the credits, ostensibly before everyone else does). What it should be seen as instead is a new way for filmmakers to interact with their audience, to extend the experience of a film beyond the cinema. Whatever the case, it's great to see film remain a medium that's ripe for experimentation.

"The Beast" opens in the United States on April 5, 2024.