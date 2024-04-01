Why Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back's Carbon Freeze Scene Had People Fainting

"Oh, they've encased him in carbonite. He should be quite well protected, if he survived the freezing process, that is," quips C-3PO after Han Solo (Harrison Ford) is frozen alive in a slab of carbonite in "The Empire Strikes Back." It is a memorable scene, as it is preceded by Leia's (Carrie Fisher) declaration of love for Han, to which he replies with the characteristically suave, brilliantly ad-libbed "I know." The frozen Han is eventually handed over to Jabba the Hutt, whose lair is later infiltrated by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and gang to rescue their friend from his frozen state in "Return of the Jedi."

This is not the only instance of a person being carbon-frozen in the "Star Wars" universe. Although the process was widely used to encase and preserve transport materials (such as gaseous substances), it was often utilized to transfer sentient beings. Even Anakin Skywalker employed this idea to conceal himself from battle droid scanners in an episode of "Clone Wars," and Din Djarin used carbon-freezing to ensure the safe passage of his bounties after capturing them. The process was also used to freeze a giant kyber crystal during the Galactic Civil War, as seen in "Star Wars Rebels."

However, pulling off the carbon-freeze sequence in "The Empire Strikes Back" was hard, as no visual precedents existed for such an idea. In fact, according to Alan Arnold's "Once Upon a Galaxy: A Journal of the Making of The Empire Strikes Back," director Irvin Kershner made some last-minute changes to the scene to underline Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) and Darth Vader's motives for freezing Han, which were originally unclear in the finalized script. Lines were revised and further context was added to cushion the carbon-freezing scene, but some practical hangups occurred when the scene itself was shot.