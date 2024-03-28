Does Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
It's been three years since the King of the Monsters and the king of Skull Island graced the silver screen, but the legendary beasts are back in "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." Adam Wingard has returned to the director's chair for another kaiju-filled romp in the MonsterVerse, one that has even more monsters than 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong" did. Wingard, it's also worth pointing out, is the first director to helm two movies in this franchise, so we're getting some consistency here. But are we getting anything else after the credits start rolling?
Both "Kong: Skull Island" and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" had post-credits scenes, so it's reasonable to wonder if "Godzilla x Kong" is going to have one. We're here to address that very question in spoiler-free fashion. So fear not! If you're planning on heading to theaters to see the film on opening weekend, we're not going to spoil anything contained within. We're just going to let you know whether or not you need to hang around or if you can make a break for the lobby once the credits begin. Let's get into it.
Does Godzilla x Kong have a credits scene?
Put simply, no. There is absolutely no credits scene or anything that viewers should hang around for. There is no tease of what's to come in the MonsterVerse, no extra footage, nothing at all. It's just a long list of names of people who helped to bring this massive, monster-sized blockbuster to life. Simple as that. For what it's worth, "Godzilla vs. Kong" nearly had a credits scene but it didn't ultimately come to pass. So this falls in line with what Wingard did previously.
The human cast includes returning stars Rebecca Hall (Ilene Andrews), Brian Tyree Henry (Bernie Hayes), and Kaylee Hottle (Jia). The cast also includes Dan Stevens ("Legion," "Beauty and the Beast"), Alex Ferns ("The Batman," "Wrath of Man"), and Fala Chen ("Irma Vep," "Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"). Terry Rossio ("Pirates of the Caribbean"), Simon Barrett ("You're Next"), and Jeremy Slater ("Moon Knight") penned the screenplay. The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:
The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of "Godzilla vs. Kong" with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence — and our own. "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.
"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" hits theaters on March 29, 2024.