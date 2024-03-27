You Can Watch The Spider-Verse Short Film The Spider Within Right Here

Forget those new live-action "Spider-Man" movies (I said "new," you are free to remember the Sam Raimi films) — for my money, the best new Spidey-related material resides in the animated "Spider-Verse" films. They're bright, colorful, inventive, funny, and emotional movies (even if "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is only half a movie). Those films introduced us to Miles Morales, a teen who becomes Spider-Man in an alternate universe. While we're still waiting for the next full-length "Spider-Verse" film, "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse," we can get more of Miles via a new short film titled "The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story."

But this short film isn't your typical action-packed web-slinger story. It's instead a horror-tinged look at Miles' subconscious as he succumbs to the pressures of being Spider-Man. As our own Rafael Motamayor wrote in his review of the short film, "'The Spider Within' stands out by combining that theme with a love of horror and psychological thrillers, delivering a truly spooky short. Bright red hues illuminate Miles' room as a shadowy monster stalks him. Later, his anxiety takes the form of hundreds upon hundreds of spiders crawling all over him like he's Spiders-Man (an actual character from the comics), including one familiar spider crawling out of Miles' mouth."

The full "The Spider Within" short film is now available to watch online (check it out above), thanks to a partnership with the Kevin Love Fund. Per the release, "Sony Pictures Animation has teamed up with the Kevin Love Fund to digitally release the animated short film, The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story, that will be incorporated into the Kevin Love Fund's new mental health focused lesson plan, "The Hero Within." The lesson plan invites students to tell their own story through the lens of mental health awareness via an interactive curriculum including a creative storyboard activity. Visit kevinlovefund.org for additional information."