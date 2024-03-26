Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 1 Soundtrack Gets A Classy CD Box Set To Rule Them All
One does not simply watch the first season of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" without coming away impressed by composer Bear McCreary's luscious and evocative score for the series. Reactions to the Amazon Prime Video show may have ranged from one extreme to the other upon release in late 2022, but hopefully, fans of all stripes could agree that the music of Middle-earth lived up to the sky-high standards set by the original trilogy of movies. While the series remains indebted to the visuals and locations used by director Peter Jackson, there's no doubt that the legendary and award-winning efforts of Howard Shore played just as crucial a role in defining the soundscape of a world inhabited by Hobbits, Dwarves, and all sorts of other fantastical beings. In turn, those contributions certainly influenced the various themes, motifs, and original songs McCreary sprinkled throughout the fantasy show.
Now, fans can relive the experience of traveling through the kingdoms and far-flung locales seen in "The Rings of Power" courtesy of Mondo. The acclaimed movie-focused company is releasing a new, limited edition box set billed as the Complete Soundtrack Collection for "The Rings of Power" season 1. This promises to be a collector's item worthy of display if the classy design of the gold-embossed and leatherette-bound slipcase is anything to go by. Meant as an "expanded version" of Mondo's previous two-CD soundtrack release, this collection consists of a whopping 10 total CDs that include the main title (composed by Shore himself), tracks for all eight episodes, and several original songs such as "A Plea to the Rocks" featuring the singing talents of actor Sophia Nomvete, "Where the Shadows Lie" performed by Fiona Apple, and my personal favorite banger, "This Wandering Day" by actor Megan Richards.
Read on for all the details!
Pre-order the Rings of Power Mondo set today
Real fantasy nerds know that the universe of "The Lord of the Rings" only sprung into existence thanks to the gift of music and song, so it's only fitting that Mondo would team up with Amazon Studios and the music label Sparks & Shadows to provide the definitive soundtrack collection for "The Rings of Power" season 1. Those who pre-order this limited-edition box set (only 1,000 total sets will be made available) will have access to all of the following:
- Eight CDs of the original orchestral recordings for all eight episodes
- The previous 2022 Mondo release for "The Rings of Power," consisting of an additional two CDs
- An exclusive 136-page journal written by prolific composer Bear McCreary ("Battlestar Galactica," "10 Cloverfield Lane," "Foundation") titled "A Composer's Journey," featuring his "episode-by-episode account and musings on the creative journey to bring the soul of Tolkien's world to life."
Additionally, 200 copies of this box set will come with a Bear McCreary-signed autograph card inside "as a special thank you from Bear and his team." The collector's item officially goes on sale April 26, 2024 and is listed at a price of $150. Fans can pre-order this box set by visiting MondoShop.com at this link. So what are you waiting for? Fly, you fools, and make plans to take home this exclusive "The Rings of Power" season 1 soundtrack collection today!