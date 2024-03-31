One Of Logan's Best Special Effects Wasn't Done With CGI

James Mangold's 2017 film "Logan" remains one of the best of all superhero movies, exploring the final days of a superpowered vigilante with sadness and a sense of futility. It seems that being a costumed crimefighter for multiple decades forces a superhero to live by a code of violence. What happens to a person if they've devoted their lives to fighting and fighting and fighting? It seems that it might hollow out a person's soul. It makes sense that superheroes die tragically.

"Logan" is set in 2029, a time when superpowered mutants have stopped being born. The final generation of mutants is aging out, and of the original X-Men, only Logan (Hugh Jackman) and Professor X (Patrick Stewart) remain in contact. Logan is losing his ability to heal quickly and it's only a matter of time before he sustains an injury that kills him. The Professor is now quite elderly, and can't control his psychic abilities any longer. He occasionally suffers seizures which shake the earth, topple walls, and can even kill people. The Professor now has dementia and lives in an abandoned smelting plant in the deserts of New Mexico. Later in the film, one of the Professor's seizures mentally paralyzes an entire hotel/casino.

The Professor's seizures are visualized in "Logan" by a violent shaking of the frame, accompanied by a kind of visual "echo" effect to imply that it is psychically instigated and not a mere earthquake. There is also a loud, blaring noise, showing that the seizures are painful for anyone who happens to be nearby.

According to Mangold, via a post on Twitter.com, aka X, the "echo" effect was achieved not through conventional CGI, but via an automated consumer-grade "shake-reduction" camera app.