How To Watch Blumhouse's Horror Movie Imaginary At Home

Did you have a stuffed animal when you were a kid? Heck, do you have one now (no judgment)? Well ... what if that stuffed animal was alive and also evil ... or something like that? That's the basic set-up of "Imaginary," one of the latest offerings from Blumhouse, the folks who know how to make horror hits. The horror flick directed by Jeff Wadlow hit theaters earlier this month, and if you've been waiting to watch the movie at home, here's some good news: it'll be available to watch via Premium Video on Demand and Premium Electronic Sell-Through this week! Tomorrow, in fact!

DeWanda Wise ("Jurassic World Dominion"), Tom Payne ("The Walking Dead"), Taegen Burns ("The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers"), Pyper Braun ("Desperation Road"), Betty Buckley ("Carrie"), Matthew Sato ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"), and Veronica Falcón ("Ozark") all star in the film, along with the movie's main attraction: Chauncey the Bear. Learn about the digital at home release below.