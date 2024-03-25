How To Watch Blumhouse's Horror Movie Imaginary At Home
Did you have a stuffed animal when you were a kid? Heck, do you have one now (no judgment)? Well ... what if that stuffed animal was alive and also evil ... or something like that? That's the basic set-up of "Imaginary," one of the latest offerings from Blumhouse, the folks who know how to make horror hits. The horror flick directed by Jeff Wadlow hit theaters earlier this month, and if you've been waiting to watch the movie at home, here's some good news: it'll be available to watch via Premium Video on Demand and Premium Electronic Sell-Through this week! Tomorrow, in fact!
DeWanda Wise ("Jurassic World Dominion"), Tom Payne ("The Walking Dead"), Taegen Burns ("The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers"), Pyper Braun ("Desperation Road"), Betty Buckley ("Carrie"), Matthew Sato ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"), and Veronica Falcón ("Ozark") all star in the film, along with the movie's main attraction: Chauncey the Bear. Learn about the digital at home release below.
Bring Chauncey the Bear home
In "Imaginary," "When Jessica moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter, Alice, finds a stuffed bear named Chauncey. As Alice's behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize that Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be." Sounds terrifying. Okay, it doesn't sound that scary, but who knows? If you're afraid of cute little bears named Chauncey, "Imaginary" might turn your hair white.
"Imaginary" is coming to Premium Video on Demand and Premium Electronic Sell-Through on March 26, 2024 from Lionsgate. The horror film will be available to buy for $24.99 and to rent at $19.99 (48-hour period) on participating digital platforms from which movies are purchased, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and more. A Blu-ray/DVD release is likely to follow, so stay tuned for more info on that.