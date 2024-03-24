The Who Created An Explosion On 60s TV That Caused Injury And Panic

It was the fall of 1967. The Summer of Love had just drawn to a close. Teens and twentysomethings, when they weren't studying or punching the clock, were down for a revolution. They wanted to change the world, and, in the process, cheese off their parents. And there was no better way to accomplish the latter than to switch on "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour."

Dick and Tom Smothers didn't look like troublemakers, but their CBS variety show had quickly become an annoyance for the so-called "Tiffany Network." They were a hit with their target demographic, which was, ironically, the problem. Their hip young writing staff was relentlessly satirizing the increasingly uneasy state of the world, which didn't sit well with advertisers or politically conservative executives. And while it was far from provocative to book edgy musical acts (Steve Allen, Ed Sullivan, and Dean Martin had been doing so since the late 1950s), the artists appearing on the Smothers' show were getting young folks to question authority (CBS's "The Twilight Zone" also did that for five seasons, but the network evidently didn't realize this.)

The first salvo in a war that would end with the cancellation of "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" in 1969 was fired on September 10, 1967, when Pete Seeger's performance of "Waist Deep in the Big Muddy," a protest song that unsubtly questioned the wisdom of the Vietnam War, was dropped from that evening's episode. The network wasn't looking to take a political stance at a moment when public sentiment was turning against the conflict, and they were furious with Seeger's refusal to censor his own song.

Had the Smothers Brothers been concerned with their show's longevity, they might've eased their foot off the counterculture gas on September 17, 1967. Instead, they booked The Who.