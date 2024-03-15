Little Shop Of Horrors Is Being Rebooted By A Legendary Horror-Comedy Director

Get in, loser, we're bringing back the horror/comedy. Recent attempts to find our next great, mainstream-friendly horror franchise have mostly involved such uninspired efforts as Disney's "Haunted Mansion" remake and, most recently, the news that Hollywood is giving "The Blob" another shot. This time, however, no lesser talents than horror legends Joe Dante and Roger Corman are teaming up to reboot the classic 1960 film "The Little Shop of Horrors." Even the most ardently anti-remake fan out there would have to admit that this feels like a win-win.

The exciting news comes courtesy of Deadline, which reports that this "reimagining" is meant to kickstart a whole new franchise, a phrase that would surely cause a shiver to run down the spine of anyone who witnessed something like Universal's "Dark Universe" gambit flame out in spectacular fashion ... if it weren't for the filmmakers involved on this project, that is. Dante (best known for "Gremlins," aka the movie with those little critters that have turned into the unofficial Letterboxd mascot) will direct the reboot, working from a script by writer Charles S. Haas ("Gremlins 2: The New Batch"). Corman, who directed the original "Little Shop of Horrors" and propelled it to genuine cult-classic status, will remain involved in a producing capacity.

Check out all the details below.