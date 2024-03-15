Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Needs To Bust The Box Office To Feel Good

Back in 2021, when the theatrical landscape felt far less certain as theaters were still in recovery mode due to the pandemic, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" arrived to reasonably positive reviews while being embraced by fans in a way the 2016 female-led reboot (all due respect) was not. As a result, we're getting a sequel in the form of "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," which is due to hit theaters next weekend. The question is, can this bigger sequel do better numbers at the box office? Sony needs the answer to be yes.

Director Gil Kenan's "Frozen Empire" is currently expected to pull in between $35 and $47 million on its opening weekend, per Box Office Pro. That would put it in a similar range as its predecessor; "Afterlife" debuted to $44 million back in November 2021. That movie finished its run with $204 million worldwide, including $129 million domestically. At face value, that seems like a good start for the latest entry in this long-running franchise. But there is a little more to it than that.

The budget for "Frozen Empire" has yet to be revealed, and that's important because it certainly looks more expensive than its predecessor. Not to mention the primary cast members undoubtedly got raises to return this time around. Therein lies the rub.

"Afterlife" worked (financially speaking) because Sony kept the budget relatively low, around $75 million. That means $204 million worldwide can be considered a win – especially by pandemic standards. But let's say the budget for the sequel is $100 million or more. That means the studio would need the film to get much closer to $300 million worldwide to justify the cost. That's where things get tricky, particularly with the numbers we're currently looking at.