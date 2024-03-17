A Real-Life Tragedy Had Futurama Showrunners Rewriting One Specific Line

In the very first "Futurama" episode, "Space Pilot 3000" (which is full of hidden clues), the dim-witted Fry (Billy West) awakens in the year 2999 after being cryogenically frozen for a millennium. Fry immediately encounters a bizarre future world he doesn't understand. He is informed that, in the 30th century, human beings are implanted with career chips that will determine their professional fate for the rest of their lives. Fry is told that he has been selected by the computer to be a delivery boy — the same profession he held back in 1999. Fry, terrified by the prospect, flees into the streets of New New York, the city built on the ruins of Old New York.

Fry is disoriented by what he sees. Aliens and robots stroll the sidewalks, and spacecraft whiz past overhead. He spots a few suicide booths on street corners. Most impressively, he sees a vast, tall network of transparent pneumatic tubes that shunt people across the city. He spies a pedestrian entering one such tube, speaking the name of his intended destination, and quickly being sucked off the ground.

In the original broadcast of "Space Pilot 3000," the pedestrian asked to be taken to "JFK Jr. Airport," a cute joke implying that New York's current JFK Airport would, by 2999, grow up to be replaced by JFK Jr., "its" son.

In March 1999, this wasn't a tasteless joke. On July 16, 1999, however, it would be. On that date, John F. Kennedy, Jr. died in a plane crash off the coast of Martha's Vineyard. He was 38 years old. On the DVD commentary track for "Space Pilot 3000," "Futurama" co-creator David X. Cohen noted that he and the other showrunners had the line changed in subsequent airings to avoid making light of Kennedy's death.