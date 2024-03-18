A Desperate Gimmick Turned Nosferatu's Premiere Into A Disaster

Cineastes the world over know about the scandal surrounding F.W. Murnau's horror classic "Nosferatu." It's clearly an adaptation of Bram Stoker's 1897 novel, "Dracula," but Murnau infamously didn't obtain the rights to adapt Stoker's book into a screenplay. He changed the names of the characters — most notably Count Dracula was changed into Count Orlock — but that didn't stop Stoker's estate from suing Prana Film, the production company. Every copy of "Nosferatu" was ordered to be destroyed. Thanks to shiftlessness in this task, however, several prints survived, and audiences can enjoy and be terrified by "Nosferatu" to this day. For my money, it's one of the scariest movies ever made. ("The Lighthouse" director Robert Eggers is currently remaking it.)

In Rolf Giesen's 2019 book "The Nosferatu Story: The Seminal Horror Film, Its Predecessors and Its Enduring Legacy," the premiere of "Nosferatu" is described in detail, and Prana Film aimed to make it a massive gala event. Too massive, it turns out. After all the additional music and performance on either side of the movie — and even in the middle of it — everything kind of toppled over. "Nosferatu" may be an indelible classic, but "Das Fest der Nosferatu," held on March 4, 1922, didn't go over as well.

Guests were invited to gather at the Zoologischer Garten in Berlin and asked to wear costumes from the Biedermeier period (that is: ball gowns, suit tails, and smoking jackets, all taken from 1815 to 1848). While costumed guests wandered through the zoo, the overture for Heinrich Marchner's 1828 opera "Der Vampyr" was to be provided by a live orchestra. Acclaimed director Ernst Lubitsch was to be in attendance. So far, so good.

But, dear readers, there was so much more. There was to be a whole additional stage play.