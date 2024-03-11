Long Before TRON Legacy, Daft Punk Got A Boost From Cartoon Network's Toonami

Daft Punk is a duo that hardly needs an introduction. From Grammy-winning hit songs like "Get Lucky" to their work on soundtracks to blockbuster movies like "Tron: Legacy," the electronic musicians have conquered the world. But long before Hollywood came calling, the French beat-makers got a boost from the folks at Cartoon Network. Specifically, when the band's anime-inspired music videos aired on Toonami.

Complex did a deep-dive into the history of the anime-focused gamble that was Toonami back in 2017. While the programming block certainly helped give anime a profile boost in the U.S., it also helped out several popular musical acts, Daft Punk among them. As Toonami co-creator Jason DeMarco explained at the time, the duo reached out to them when they were in the midst of premiering an ambitious music video project titled "Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem" tied to their second studio album, "Discovery."

"When Daft Punk did Interstella 5555 they had released the first two videos, and they came to us and said 'Do you want to premiere those [the next two videos] on Toonami and we'll make a little promotional thing?' It's crazy because they're huge now but they weren't then."

The project was directed by Kazuhisa Takenouchi and it takes the entirety of "Discovery" weaving an anime narrative around the album's songs. As a result, Toonami made for the perfect home to premiere a couple of the music videos that came from the project. Assembled together, "Interstella 5555" makes for a unique feature film experience. Its individual pieces make for a compelling music video experience. It also didn't hurt that songs like "One More Time" and "Digital Love" were absolute bangers that not only looked at home during the programming block but were very likely to become earworms for those who caught the videos.