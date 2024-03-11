John Cena Got Naked On Live TV (For Real) To Recreate An Infamous Oscars Moment

The Academy Awards tend to be rather highbrow, as awards shows go. There are almost always some silly gags to try and make the rather stiff ceremony feel a little looser, a little more hip to the times. Sometimes they work and everyone gets a good laugh, and sometimes Ellen DeGeneres tries to take a selfie with every A-lister in sight. At the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2023, wrestler/actor John Cena was the butt of one such joke. And the abs. And just about every other body part. In a bit paying tribute to the 50th anniversary of the time a streaker ran across the stage during the Oscar ceremony back in 1974, Cena appeared onstage in ... absolutely nothing, covered only by the envelope holding the name of the award's winner. (Cheekily enough, he presented the award for Best Costume Design.)

In the bit, Cena and host Jimmy Kimmel joke that Cena was supposed to streak across the stage, but Cena doesn't want to do it. Instead, Cena has to present the award while Kimmel goes to find him something to cover up with. He ends up in a toga made out of a curtain, and the whole bit is really, really funny. This year's Oscars has been fairly stodgy with a few little gags here and there, so this big goofy moment was a real injection of joy. Cena has gotten pretty close to naked in plenty of onscreen roles, but that's a little different than being totally nude on stage in front of both a live audience and live television cameras. Cena has a great bod and killer comedy chops, but who could blame him for potentially being a little nervous for real?