Emilia Clarke's Legs Created A 'Nightmare' For Game Of Thrones' VFX Team

Using a big hunk of wood as a fake dragon might seem like a decent enough solution to depicting Emilia Clarke atop one of her flying beasts. But as Derek Spears explained, a fairly big issue soon cropped up:

"What we found out is that dragons aren't like solid pieces of wood. They move, and when they move, they flex, and their muscles move too. So we had the dragon flying and the muscles moving — but Dany's legs didn't react to any of it. So we had to replace her legs."

In the history of CGI, there have surely been more complex tasks than swapping out an actor's legs with digital counterparts. But the trouble came with the sheer amount of shots that required Daenerys' limbs to be digitally manipulated. Spears continued:

"We ended up replacing her legs on so many of the shots just to get it to follow the trap muscles on the back of the dragon. It was a nightmare. Everything else in those sequences was easy compared to trying to get her to sit on top of the stupid dragon with its stupid muscles. Some of the shots, we replaced her legs completely; others we mapped them on to a new piece of geometry and moved them around. Literally we had to deform the lower half of her body to make it fit."

The biggest issue appears to have been Clarke's knees, which would slide across the surface of the dragon, immediately detracting from the effect. According to Spears, that "one little detail was probably half the labor that went into those shots." Thankfully the crew rallied and things worked out. It's a shame the same can't be said of the final season of "Game of Thrones," though.