Hidden Figures Used Kevin Costner's Hairline To Hit Back At Fox's Ridiculous Requests

There's no question that 2016's "Hidden Figures" faced an uphill battle from the beginning of its development. The film was only the third feature directed and co-written by an independent filmmaker, Theodore Melfi, who wrote the script with Allison Schroeder. A period piece set in the 1960s, it follows the true story of three brilliant Black mathematicians who join a task group at NASA in order to help America's space program, and there's no question that the women are the movie's heroines. Being released into a climate that was very hostile to both people of color and women at the time (aka the first months of the Trump administration) and not having a huge pedigree of A-list talent behind the camera, "Hidden Figures" would have to be great in order to be noticed, just like the women the film's about.

Surely, the studio executives at Fox Searchlight, being risk-averse as per their jobs, knew all of this inherently, and were keeping a close eye on the production at every turn in order to maximize the film's appeal to a marketplace they knew could be indifferent, if not hostile. However, they certainly didn't want to come right out and voice concerns against the film that could be construed as bigoted or misogynistic. Thus, they began to have issues and nitpicks with the movie that weren't merely short-sighted, but became downright absurd.

One of the execs' most egregious notes on the movie involved the very subject of the film itself, a criticism so bizarre that it would seem to indicate that they wanted Melfi and company to make an entirely different movie instead. Fortunately, Melfi was given a gift of a leverage point to use against this note in the form of star Kevin Costner, whose own desire to play down his movie-star image in the movie helped Melfi sideswipe the silly request from the studio.