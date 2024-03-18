Ryan Reynolds' Performance Had Deadpool Director Calling Cut So He Could Cry

Tim Miller's 2016 film "Deadpool" was a shot in the arm for the superhero genre. In 2016, superheroes were still standing astride the Earth like a mighty Colossus, and armies of loyal fans were still attending Avengers movies in droves, eagerly taking notes and running off to record podcasts about what might be next in line for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The world took these lightweight power fantasies very, very seriously, and superheroes dominated the conversation unlike any genre before. "Deadpool" was a slapstick spoof of superhero movies, deliberately constructed to take the piss out of the genre. The title character, played by Ryan Reynolds, often talked to the audience directly, happily pointing out the flaws and cliches of the very story he was living through.

Deadpool was an established X-Men supporting player, so the deconstruction was coming from inside the house. "Deadpool" ultimately didn't dismantle the superhero genre's popularity — that was a combination of overexposure, a virus, a strike, and "Morbius" — but it felt like he might in 2016. "Deadpool" felt ever so slightly dangerous.

Of course, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is due in theaters this July, and that film will fold Deadpool into the MCU. So much for danger.

Danger or not, Reynolds seems to have found a magic bullet with Deadpool. The character's self-aware snark perfectly matched Reynolds' flippant sense of humor, and Deadpool's capabilities as a violent vigilante matched Reynolds' matinee-idol abs. His performance is hilarious, injecting some much-needed crassness into cinemas. According to a 2016 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds' performance was so perfect, he even made director Tim Miller weep with joy. Like the rest of the world, Miller was astonished that "Deadpool" was working as well as it did.