The Canceled Fox Pilot That Led Andrew Shue To Melrose Place

Darren Starr's primetime soap opera "Melrose Place" debuted on July 8, 1992, initially sold as a spinoff of the ultra-hot "Beverly Hills 90210." The series followed the denizens of the titular apartment complex, said to be located at 4616 Melrose in West Hollywood, California. (If one is visiting Los Angeles, the "Melrose Place" apartment is actually located at 4616 Greenwood Place in Los Feliz.) "Melrose Place" was a massive success and was replete with all the sex, angst, and topical interpersonal drama that typically appeared in a TV series produced by Aaron Spelling. The show lasted seven seasons and 226 episodes. "Melrose Place" birthed a spinoff in 1995 called "Models, Inc." and was revived (with a new cast of characters) for an additional season in 2009.

On "Melrose Place," actor and professional soccer player Andrew Shue played Billy Campbell, an aspiring screenwriter, cab driver, ad executive, or newspaperman, depending on what season you're watching. Billy had romantic dalliances and/or married multiple "Melrose" characters, most notably Alison (Courtney Thorne-Smith), but also Amanda (Heather Locklear), Brooke (Kristen Davis), who died tragically, and Samantha (Brooke Langdon). Billy appeared in 191 episodes of the show. He was kind of a big deal.

Prior to "Melrose Place," Shue had a few uncredited roles in high-profile films like "Cocktail," "Adventures in Babysitting," and "Vision Quest," but wasn't really a recognizable face. "Melrose Place" was his big break.

It almost wasn't, though. In a 2017 oral history of "Melrose Place" published by The Hollywood Reporter, Shue recalled the time he shot a pilot for an early-'90s Fox crime series called "Gulf City" (which was set in Florida and also produced by Spelling).