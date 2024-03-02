The Canceled Fox Pilot That Led Andrew Shue To Melrose Place
Darren Starr's primetime soap opera "Melrose Place" debuted on July 8, 1992, initially sold as a spinoff of the ultra-hot "Beverly Hills 90210." The series followed the denizens of the titular apartment complex, said to be located at 4616 Melrose in West Hollywood, California. (If one is visiting Los Angeles, the "Melrose Place" apartment is actually located at 4616 Greenwood Place in Los Feliz.) "Melrose Place" was a massive success and was replete with all the sex, angst, and topical interpersonal drama that typically appeared in a TV series produced by Aaron Spelling. The show lasted seven seasons and 226 episodes. "Melrose Place" birthed a spinoff in 1995 called "Models, Inc." and was revived (with a new cast of characters) for an additional season in 2009.
On "Melrose Place," actor and professional soccer player Andrew Shue played Billy Campbell, an aspiring screenwriter, cab driver, ad executive, or newspaperman, depending on what season you're watching. Billy had romantic dalliances and/or married multiple "Melrose" characters, most notably Alison (Courtney Thorne-Smith), but also Amanda (Heather Locklear), Brooke (Kristen Davis), who died tragically, and Samantha (Brooke Langdon). Billy appeared in 191 episodes of the show. He was kind of a big deal.
Prior to "Melrose Place," Shue had a few uncredited roles in high-profile films like "Cocktail," "Adventures in Babysitting," and "Vision Quest," but wasn't really a recognizable face. "Melrose Place" was his big break.
It almost wasn't, though. In a 2017 oral history of "Melrose Place" published by The Hollywood Reporter, Shue recalled the time he shot a pilot for an early-'90s Fox crime series called "Gulf City" (which was set in Florida and also produced by Spelling).
Gulf City
The 1993 pilot for Shue's "Gulf City" was, like many pilots, eventually broadcast as a TV movie, although little information seems to exist online as to its content or its current whereabouts. IMDb only notes that Shue starred, that it was filmed in Florida, and that it was about a pair of undercover cops who live with one of their sisters. If you have an old VHS recording of "Gulf City," take care of it, as no online copies seem to exist.
As Shue told it, he decided to try his hand at acting on a whim. His sister, Elisabeth Shue, was already successful in her craft, so perhaps he wanted to try his hand at the family business. Shue, in a very laidback fashion, recalled his path to "Melrose Place" and how it had to necessarily take a detour through "Gulf City." He admitted that he got both jobs merely because other actors had already dropped out:
"I'd just moved to Los Angeles in February 1992, not too long after spending a year in Africa, and decided to try acting. Fox brought me in for a Spelling pilot called 'Gulf City' after they decided they didn't like the guys they'd already cast. I also got an audition for this show called 'Melrose Place,' but never even got a callback. Then, 'Gulf City' was canceled and the next day I heard they fired a guy from 'Melrose.' I got the call saying that they were auditioning new people and could I come out to Aaron Spelling's and help with the readings. I thought I was just doing a favor."
After doing this little favor, Spelling approached Shue and told him "You got the part, kid. You start on Monday." His biggest gig was set.