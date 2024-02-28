Find Yourself In '90s Horror Television In A24's I Saw The TV Glow Trailer
After this trailer, you'll likely never look at childhood nostalgia the same way ever again. A24 has all but cornered the market these days on distributing original horror movies that feel of a piece with one another, leading an entire generation of moviegoers to think of the studio in the same terms as Marvel movies — as a brand in and of itself, remarkably enough. Marketing prowess aside, however, many filmmakers have managed to take full advantage of this creative partnership and get eyeballs on fascinating movies that otherwise might've slid underneath most audiences' radars. Next up is one of the year's most daring and creative productions yet: "I Saw the TV Glow."
Written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun, this marks the non-binary filmmaker's newest effort after 2021's "We're All Going to the World's Fair," a feature debut that immediately put their name on the map for good. "I Saw the TV Glow" has all the makings of an even bigger and more exciting step forward, taking the simplest of concepts — "Hey, remember that television show we all used to watch as kids?" — and turning it on its head to explore themes of nostalgia, queerness, and expressions of one's true self. In short, it's exactly the kind of movie you'd expect to see A24's name attached to and one that has already earned some glowing reviews out of various film festivals.
Believe me when I say you'll want to check out the new trailer above!
2024 horror is off to a good start
2024 is already shaping up to be another big year for horror and, by the looks of it, "I Saw the TV Glow" is getting ready to plant its flag and make one heck of a statement. In fact, the footage and early reviews alike paint the flick as something of a genre-bender, defying any and all easy labels as it invites audiences to follow filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun down the rabbit hole.
The movie stars rapidly-rising actor Justice Smith ("Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," "Detective Pikachu," "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves") as teenager Owen, Brigette Lundy-Paine as his mysterious classmate Maddy, and Ian Foreman as a young Owen, along with Helena Howard, Fred Durst, and Danielle Deadwyler. The film marks Schoenbrun's second feature and, if the trailer is anything to go by, might very well establish them as an artist close to becoming a genuine household name. Horror fans will get the chance to find out for themselves when "I Saw the TV Glow" comes to theaters on May 3, 2024.
Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen's view of reality begins to crack.