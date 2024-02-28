Find Yourself In '90s Horror Television In A24's I Saw The TV Glow Trailer

After this trailer, you'll likely never look at childhood nostalgia the same way ever again. A24 has all but cornered the market these days on distributing original horror movies that feel of a piece with one another, leading an entire generation of moviegoers to think of the studio in the same terms as Marvel movies — as a brand in and of itself, remarkably enough. Marketing prowess aside, however, many filmmakers have managed to take full advantage of this creative partnership and get eyeballs on fascinating movies that otherwise might've slid underneath most audiences' radars. Next up is one of the year's most daring and creative productions yet: "I Saw the TV Glow."

Written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun, this marks the non-binary filmmaker's newest effort after 2021's "We're All Going to the World's Fair," a feature debut that immediately put their name on the map for good. "I Saw the TV Glow" has all the makings of an even bigger and more exciting step forward, taking the simplest of concepts — "Hey, remember that television show we all used to watch as kids?" — and turning it on its head to explore themes of nostalgia, queerness, and expressions of one's true self. In short, it's exactly the kind of movie you'd expect to see A24's name attached to and one that has already earned some glowing reviews out of various film festivals.

Believe me when I say you'll want to check out the new trailer above!