A Vocal Emergency Sent Disney Scrambling To Recast The Jungle Book's Mowgli

If one were to search for "Disney Recycled Animation" on YouTube, one would find several videos showing side-by-side comparisons of 2D animated Disney films recycling the same bits of animation. It's not much of a "gotcha" if you know anything about the painstaking reality of what it takes to complete a traditionally animated feature film, nor is recycling shots something limited to films or television. (Somewhere, a whole lot of video game programmers are dabbing the sweat off their foreheads right now.) If anything, animators repeating themselves is as inevitable as writers using their favorite turn of phrase over and over. (That's my cue to wipe away my own flop sweat.)

In the case of Disney's animated "The Jungle Book" and "The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh" (which came out in 1967 and 1977, respectively), the two pictures have more in common than suspiciously identical scenes of young boys wandering around in the wild. "The Jungle Book" protagonist Mowgli the Man-Cub was voiced by Bruce Reitherman, who was then fresh off lending his vocals to Christopher Robin for 1966's "Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree." That animated short was later packaged with 1968's "Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day" and 1974's "Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too" for "Many Adventures," with Jon Walmsley and Timothy Turner voicing Pooh's human companion in those respective stories.

Originally, however, the role of Mowgli was to be played by David Alan Bailey, who was a few years older than Reitherman and already had roles in famous '60s sitcoms like "Dennis the Menace," "Bewitched," and "The Andy Griffith Show" under his belt. Unfortunately for Bailey, that was before he was struck by that all too common enemy of child actors everywhere: puberty.