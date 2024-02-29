Paddington 2 Director Paul King Hasn't Seen The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent [Exclusive]

Before "Wonka" became a box office hit, director Paul King had already carved out plenty of success with the critically acclaimed "Paddington" movies. Based on the beloved series of children's books, "Paddington" and "Paddington 2" are full of delightful, family-friendly humor and big beating hearts that push a wealth of kindness into the world (and they also politely take down British colonialism and xenophobia). While "Paddington" stands with a stellar 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, "Paddington 2" somehow managed to surpass the original and currently sits with a 99% critical rating. That love for the charming sequel was so overwhelming that it seeped into an unlikely project: a Nicolas Cage movie.

"The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" finds the "Face/Off" and "Con-Air" star playing an exaggerated version of himself, where he's hired to attend the birthday party of wealthy fan Javi Gutierrez (Pedro Pascal). But the gig turns into a covert CIA mission when Cage is recruited to help the government agency determine whether this guy has kidnapped a young woman. It's Nicolas Cage playing himself, trying to pull off a secret mission, while dealing with the uncertainty of whether this fan is actually an underground criminal. Making the situation all the more complicated is that this fan is actually a pretty cool dude, and he's a massive Nicolas Cage fan, so the two strike up a wonderful friendship.

Deepening that friendship is a screening of "Paddington 2," which Javi reveals is one of his favorite movies of all time. Cage doesn't buy it, which prompts him to give the movie a shot and eventually changeg his perspective entirely. You might think Paul King would gleefully have seen this movie and smiled ear-to-ear at this surprising reference. But the filmmaker has actively been avoiding the movie because of the "Paddington 2" reference.