The Groundbreaking Indian Film Martin Scorsese & George Lucas Are Trying To Save

The title of Girish Kasaravalli's 1977 film "Ghatashraddha" is directly translated as "The Ritual," although the on-screen English title is "Ritual of Excommunication." Both titles reflect the bleak circumstances of the film's protagonist, even though "The Ritual" implies that women are abused and discarded as a matter of course. "Ghatashraddha" is a bleak tragedy about a woman named Yamuna (Meena Kuttappa) who lives with her religious schoolteacher father (Ramaswamy Iyengar) and who is already a widow at a young age. Yamuna is already seeing another man, also a schoolteacher, although their affair is secret ... as is her pregnancy. The only person who treats Yamuna with any friendliness is a young boy named Naani (Ajith Kumar), who serves as a witness to the story.

When her father goes out of town to raise money for his school, everything falls apart. The school deteriorates, gossip begins to spread, and Yamuna becomes an outcast. She is forced to an abortion clinic, is kicked out of the village, and, when her father returns, shaved and abandoned under a tree.

Not too many Kannada-language films make their way to North America, so Kasaravalli may be obscure outside of the international film community. That said, it's important to know that "Ghatashraddha" was considered to be a striking and notable debut back in 1977 and won the National Film Award (sort of the Indian Oscars), an honor that Kasaravalli would win three additional times.

Variety has reported that "Ghatashraddha" is slated to undergo a massive restoration at the hands of the Film Heritage Foundation, an Indian archiving and restoration enclave devoted to cinema history. The Foundation will receive support from Martin Scorsese's invaluable World Cinema Project, with funding from the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation run by George Lucas.