Catherine Hicks Got A Hilarious Star Trek Crash Course From Leonard Nimoy Mid-Audition

"Star Trek" has never been the most popular show on television and the films, while generally successful, have only cracked the yearly box office top 10 five times (out of 13 total releases), but the major characters and tropes of the long-running franchise are instantly identifiable to most people around the world. Just about everyone knows Kirk and Spock, and they've probably heard of at least Bones, Sulu, and Uhura. They know what the Enterprise and Klingons are, and have surely heard the phrase "Beam me up, Scotty" a multitude of times. If someone couldn't tell you what a phaser is, you'd probably consider them sheltered.

Beyond these elements, however, people might be a tad hazy on the particulars. Romulans? Maybe. The highly intoxicating properties of Romulan ale? Not so much. The Kobayashi Maru? That's the hot dog eating dude, right?

Still, there are those who, through no fault of their own, have managed to go through life sans exposure to the greatest sci-fi television series of all time not called "The Prisoner," but this is not cause for shame. At least, not all the time. If you're not a total chode, it's very easy to hook people on the nerdy charms of "Star Trek." Just ask Catherine Hicks, who walked into her audition for "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" with zero knowledge of the Final Frontier.