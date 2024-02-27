Cool Stuff: Celebrate X-Men '97 With Arcade1Up's Marvel Vs Capcom 2 Video Game Cabinet
In March, Disney+ will be taking us back to the past with "X-Men '97," the continuation of the beloved "X-Men" animated series that was a staple of Saturday morning cartoons. With all the nostalgic excitement swirling around Marvel's mutants, the gamers over at Arcade1Up are releasing a special edition X-Men video game cabinet featuring artwork inspired by "X-Men '97" and a collection of eight games featuring our favorite mutant superheroes and villains.
Announced at a special event at Epcot Center this morning, Arcade1Up revealed the new X-Men '97 Art Edition Deluxe Arcade Machine featuring "Marvel vs. Capcom 2" as the starring game. The cabinet itself is covered in "X-Men '97" artwork. While Magneto is featured on both sides of the cabinet as the new leader of the X-Men, he's joined by a different roster of characters on each side. While one has Gambit, Beast, Jubilee and Cyclops, the other side is even more stacked with Jean Grey, Storm, Rogue, Bishop, Morph, and Wolverine.
Take a look at Arcade1Up's Marvel vs. Capcom 2 X-Men '97 Art Edition Deluxe Arcade Machine below!
Hyper Combo Finish!
Here's the roster of games you'll find on Arcade1Up's new X-Men video game cabinet:
- "Marvel vs Capcom 2"
- "Marvel vs Capcom 1"
- "Marvel Super Heroes vs Street Fighter X"
- "X-Men vs Street Fighter"
- "Marvel Super Heroes X"
- "X-Men Children of the ATOM X"
- "X-Men Mutant Apocalypse"
- "Marvel Superheroes in War of the Gems"
That's a lot of superhero fighting for one arcade cabinet, and they'll all be brought to life on a 17-inch BOE Technology monitor and dual speakers in a cabinet measuring 19.6" wide x 23.5" deep x 61.5" high. The cabinet itself has some cool nostalgic details too, such as a light-up marquee up top, as well as a faux molded 3D coin door, making it feel even more like you're gaming in your childhood arcade. But what's even cooler is that these games will tap into online multiplayer with wi-fi capability, allowing you to fight against fellow X-Men fans around the world and make your home gaming experience much more dynamic.
This is just the latest X-Men offering from Arcade1Up, because they also previously released a four-player cabinet of the classic X-Men arcade game, which is still available to buy right now. Head over to Arcade1Up's website to see all their arcade offerings that you can buy. Combine this with a new offering of "Marvel vs Capcom 2," which was once in danger of falling into obscurity, and it's a good time to be a gamer and an X-Men fan.
The new Marvel vs. Capcom 2 X-Men '97 Art Edition Deluxe Arcade Machine is available to pre-order now at Arcade1Up right here. "X-Men '97" debuts on Disney+ starting on March 27, 2024.