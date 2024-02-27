Cool Stuff: Celebrate X-Men '97 With Arcade1Up's Marvel Vs Capcom 2 Video Game Cabinet

In March, Disney+ will be taking us back to the past with "X-Men '97," the continuation of the beloved "X-Men" animated series that was a staple of Saturday morning cartoons. With all the nostalgic excitement swirling around Marvel's mutants, the gamers over at Arcade1Up are releasing a special edition X-Men video game cabinet featuring artwork inspired by "X-Men '97" and a collection of eight games featuring our favorite mutant superheroes and villains.

Announced at a special event at Epcot Center this morning, Arcade1Up revealed the new X-Men '97 Art Edition Deluxe Arcade Machine featuring "Marvel vs. Capcom 2" as the starring game. The cabinet itself is covered in "X-Men '97" artwork. While Magneto is featured on both sides of the cabinet as the new leader of the X-Men, he's joined by a different roster of characters on each side. While one has Gambit, Beast, Jubilee and Cyclops, the other side is even more stacked with Jean Grey, Storm, Rogue, Bishop, Morph, and Wolverine.

Take a look at Arcade1Up's Marvel vs. Capcom 2 X-Men '97 Art Edition Deluxe Arcade Machine below!