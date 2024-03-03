Star Trek: The Motion Picture Had To Redo The Spacewalk Scene In Very Little Time

When Gene Roddenberry began developing the screenplay for "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" in 1975, expectations for how a science fiction film could look and feel were rapidly shifting. "2001: A Space Odyssey" offered moviegoers a 70mm trip to outer space, while "The Omega Man," "Soylent Green," and the "Planet of the Apes" series fed off the sociopolitical tumult of the times to thrust audiences into dystopian futures of our own foolish making.

Where did a show that was, at its core, a dream of racially and ethnically inclusive space exploration fit in an era of consciousness-raising spectacle and pessimistic earthbound forecasting? Though the series had failed to enthrall a sizable enough viewership to survive more than three seasons during its initial run on NBC in the late 1960s, "Star Trek" had become popular in syndication with 1970s couch potatoes. There was clearly a hunger for more, and there weren't any movies that hit its brainy/pulpy/hopeful sweet spot.

Then "Star Wars" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" happened. By the time "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" commenced principal photography on August 7, 1978, director Robert Wise and his creative team had a new, toweringly high bar to clear both narratively and visually.

Were they successful? We're still having that debate (though most hardcore Trekkers have come around on the movie), but at the time of its release on December 7, 1979, the majority of critics and paying moviegoers could agree that the visual effects were stunning. That Douglas Trumbull, who'd revolutionized optical effects with "2001: A Space Odyssey," would ace this assignment was hardly surprising. But delivering that awe wasn't the smoothest of processes behind the scenes. In fact, one pivotal sequence was almost a cheesy-looking disaster until Trumbull fixed it at the last second.