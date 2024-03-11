Loki Season 2's Pink Floyd Sound Was Not Intentional

Pink Floyd boasts a discography that evokes dynamic emotions and moods, all conveyed within the expansive, experimental mold of progressive rock that feels timeless. Countless franchises, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe, have used tracks from the band's impressive work in their films. For instance, "Interstellar Overdrive" was featured in "Doctor Strange" to convey the nature of Stephen Strange's life before it turned upside-down, while "Time" was used in "Eternals" to set the tone of its worldbuilding. Since both seasons of "Loki" also feature retro-tinted soundscapes that harken to branched timelines and similar cosmic events, it is not a stretch to assume that the show's music was inspired by Pink Floyd.

There is good reason for this assumption, as the show's "TVA Theme," which plays at the end of every episode, sounds remarkably similar to Pink Floyd's "Have A Cigar." There is a haunting effect in how the guitar and bass ramp up the mystery, with an incessant ticking clock in the background. The Pink Floyd influence on "Loki" seemed more entrenched in season 2, which often featured tracks reminiscent of "Time," from the band's wildly popular album, "The Dark Side of the Moon."

However, during a Reddit AMA for season 2, violinist-composer Natalie Holt, who created the soundtrack for "Loki," clarified that the Pink Floyd sound was not intentional and that any sonic overlap was purely accidental.