There's One Element Of Schindler's List That Director Steven Spielberg Still Doesn't Understand

There were movies about the Holocaust long before "Schindler's List." Superb movies. George Stevens' "The Diary of Anne Frank," Stanley Kramer's "Judgment at Nuremberg," Alan J. Pakula's "Sophie's Choice," and Paul Mazursky's "Enemies, a Love Story" (to name but a few) grappled with this staggeringly evil, carefully coordinated campaign of genocide so that moviegoers could, hopefully, comprehend how ordinary people could become bigoted, bloodthirsty monsters. The answers weren't comforting, but we couldn't move forward as a species without them.

Aside from the "how," there was another agonizing question that needed to be answered, one that was not as easy to dramatize: why didn't more people step up to stop this?

It doesn't take a great deal of research to realize that most good people were paralyzed by a mixture of cowardice and self-preservation. And while it is vital that we keep hammering home this observation for future generations, dramatically, it does get a tad wearying to always be arriving at the same conclusion.

This is what sets "Schindler's List" apart: Spielberg isn't asking why good people did nothing; he's wondering why this one man, hardly a saint and, for most of his young life, far from a humanist, risked his life and fortune to spare the lives of his Jewish employees. It is a fascinating perspective from which to consider the immoral silence of too many Eastern European gentiles. For Spielberg, it was the major dramatic question that drove the film's narrative, and, while discussing the movie several decades later, a query he failed to answer to his satisfaction.