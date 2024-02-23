A Short-Sighted Twilight Zone Producer Passed On Casting A Young Liza Minnelli

The "Twilight Zone" episode "Come Wander With Me" is probably better remembered for its titular song than its strange, ambiguous story. Unlike many other episodes of "The Twilight Zone," where the twist is thoroughly explained, the ending of this one is left up to the viewer's interpretation.

The episode centers on a cocky young singer called Floyd Burney (played by Gary Crosby), who styles himself as "The Rock-A-Billy Kid" and is scouring the backwoods of the U.S. for old folk songs that he can jazz up and call his own. But when he hears a beautiful young woman called Mary Rachel singing a song called "Come Wander With Me," Floyd is so fixated on capturing the tune that he chases it all the way to his grave. Mary Rachel cryptically says that he does so "every time," trying and failing to persuade him to make different choices. It's part ghost story, part cautionary tale, and part rumination on the nature of fate and free will.

The enigmatic Mary Rachel was played by Bonnie Beecher in her television debut. "I thought Bonnie Beecher was going to become a very important actress," director Richard Donner recalled in an interview for the book "Dimensions Behind the Twilight Zone." In fact, Beecher retired from acting just a few years later. But there was another young actor with a beautiful voice who auditioned for the role: Liza Minnelli, who at the time was still only known as Judy Garland's daughter.