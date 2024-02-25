One Classic Sound Of Music Scene Kept Knocking Julie Andrews Over

Robert Wise's 1965 musical "The Sound of Music" is, when adjusted for inflation, the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time. In 2024 dollars, "The Sound of Music" made $2.89 billion internationally, which is slightly more than "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial" and slightly less than "Avengers: Endgame." The only additional films above it in terms of earnings are "Star Wars," "Titanic," "Avatar," and "Gone with the Wind." Something about Rodgers & Hammerstein's musical captured the popular imagination, and the world really, really needed to see the kindly, musical nun Maria (Julie Andrews) raise a gaggle of Von Trapp children in Salzburg in 1938.

The film's famous opening shot was an extensive helicopter view of the hills of Austria, depicted as verdant and placid, a place ideal for swinging one's arms around and belting out the film's title song. The camera, still poised from a helicopter, settles on Andrews, way out in the middle of a grassy plateau, surrounded by hills, alive with the sound of music. This kind of shot was technically impressive in 1965, seeing as it was made long before drones made such things common. The helicopter seemingly got just close enough before its whirling blades began to blow Julie Andrews' hair out of place.

Back in 2015, Andrews talked with the Huffington Post about that opening shot, and it seems that the helicopter may have gotten much closer than a casual viewer might suspect. The winds whipped up by the helicopter literally knocked Andrews to the ground in several takes.