True Detective Season 5 Is Happening And Night Country Maestro Issa López Is On The Case

Issa López can't stop winning.

Season 4 of the hit HBO series "True Detective" was a massive risk, with show creator Nic Pizzolatto stepping back after three seasons to collect executive producer checks and whine on Instagram, while López took the series into a completely different direction with "Night Country" and navigated her predecessor's pettiness with the utmost grace. The risk paid off, big time, as "Night Country" became the most-watched season of the series yet, as well as the highest-rated on Rotten Tomatoes. So it's no surprise that HBO has wisely decided to renew the acclaimed drama for a fifth installment, with López returning for a new season under a multiyear overall deal with the company. Meaning, she will not only create season 5 of "True Detective," but she will also provide additional projects exclusive to HBO and the Max streaming platform. Personally, I've got my fingers crossed for another horror film like her phenomenal "Tigers Are Not Afraid."

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming and Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said of the announcement, "Issa López is that one-of-a-kind, rare talent that speaks directly to HBO's creative spirit." Orsi continued by saying, "She helmed 'True Detective: Night Country' from start to finish, never once faltering from her own commendable vision, and inspiring us with her resilience both on the page and behind the camera. Alongside Jodie [Foster] and Kali [Reis]' impeccable performances, she's made this installation of the franchise a massive success, we are so lucky to have her as part of our family."

If HBO is wise, it'll let López craft a story all her own without needing any connections to "Night Country" or Pizzolatto's first season.