Ewen MacIntosh, Best Known As Keith On The U.K. Version Of The Office, Has Died At 50

Ewen MacIntosh, the British character best known for his scene-stealing work as Keith on the original U.K. version of "The Office," has passed away at the age of 50. His cause of death remains unknown, but the BBC reports that he died at the Willow Green Care Home in Darlington. In a statement, MacIntosh's friend Ed Scott praised those who cared for him before his death:

"Thanks to the incredible care and love provided by the wonderful medical staff and especially the nurses who all loved him when he brought a smile to their days."

MacIntosh was not a household name, but comedy fans, and especially those who are familiar with the original incarnation of "The Office," surely remember Keith. A dull, slow-speaking, Scotch egg-devouring weirdo with a passion for DJ-ing, Keith embodied what the series did so well — he genuinely felt like a very real, and very awful co-worker had somehow been ripped out of reality and transported to the TV screen. It remains a remarkably funny, and intentionally awkward, performance in a show that helped define modern cringe comedy.