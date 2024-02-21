Prepare For Those Beatles Movies With A Long-Forgotten (But Really Good) Box Office Failure

Pop music phenoms come and go, fall in and out of favor and sometimes fade into total obscurity. Very few remain relevant a decade removed from their initial success, and you can count on maybe two hands the number of artists who can knock out a new song or reissue and top the Billboard charts 50-plus years after their debut.

And then there's The Beatles.

From the moment they scored their first number one hit in the U.K. with 1963's "From Me to You," The Beatles drew on their multitude of musical influences — blues, country, rockabilly, and the sui generis soul sounds pulsating out of Motown — to create perfectly constructed, infectiously catchy singles that earwormed their way into the fabric of your being. Within three years of breaking big in the U.S., they released the pioneering folk-rock LP "Rubber Soul," flirted with psychedelia and raga on the expansive "Revolver," and permanently altered a generation's consciousness with the gateway aural hallucinogen that is "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band."

And when they broke up in 1970, they left us wanting more yet, somehow, leaving us with more than enough.

The Beatles' music is ageless, and their fan base continues to be an all-ages deal — and it is due to this enduring, ever-growing popularity that filmmakers keep mining their music and their story for box office gold. Oddly, this has rarely worked out. The most memorable movies inspired by The Beatles tend to be pretty terrible and/or flops. Michael Schultz's "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," Jessie Nelson's "I Am Sam," Danny Boyle's "Yesterday..." if you're not wincing, then you haven't seen them. At least Julie Taymor's "Across the Universe" has a cult following.

Sam Mendes is hoping to buck this trend with his ambitious plan to make individual movies about each member of the Fab Four. While we're waiting to see how those pan out, now would be an opportune time to revisit a little-seen, semi-forgotten 1990s banger about The Fifth Beatle.