How To Watch Anyone But You At Home

I'm about to propose a somewhat radical idea, but hear me out: What if enemies ... became lovers? Once upon a time, the studio system used to deliver multiple movies a year riffing on this classic rom-com premise (among many, many others), but recent decades have seen these exact sorts of vehicles for movie stars falling by the wayside more and more. After all, we just have to make room for more superhero movies like "Madame Web," don't we? But in a highly ironic twist, one disaster of a Sydney Sweeney-starring production has given way to another much more successful one — and the same studio is responsible for both. Sensing a lesson here, folks? In short, long live rom-coms!

"Anyone But You" maybe didn't reinvent the wheel or anything, as laid out in Marshall Shaffer's review for /Film, but co-leads Sweeney and Glen Powell certainly managed to charm their ways into the hearts of audiences worldwide. To the tune of nearly $200 million at the global box office, the movie managed to bring back hope that Hollywood hasn't entirely turned its back on the sorts of stories that were once proven winners with moviegoers everywhere. It sounds a little silly when laid out like this, but audiences tend to respond to attractive actors with strong chemistry who are set up for success in genuine crowd-pleasers. Who knew?

Now, fans of rom-coms and Shakespeare alike (the movie is pretty blatantly winking and nodding at "Much Ado About Nothing") can experience "Anyone But You" all over again as it makes its way to a television screen or other device near you.