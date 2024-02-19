How To Watch Anyone But You At Home
I'm about to propose a somewhat radical idea, but hear me out: What if enemies ... became lovers? Once upon a time, the studio system used to deliver multiple movies a year riffing on this classic rom-com premise (among many, many others), but recent decades have seen these exact sorts of vehicles for movie stars falling by the wayside more and more. After all, we just have to make room for more superhero movies like "Madame Web," don't we? But in a highly ironic twist, one disaster of a Sydney Sweeney-starring production has given way to another much more successful one — and the same studio is responsible for both. Sensing a lesson here, folks? In short, long live rom-coms!
"Anyone But You" maybe didn't reinvent the wheel or anything, as laid out in Marshall Shaffer's review for /Film, but co-leads Sweeney and Glen Powell certainly managed to charm their ways into the hearts of audiences worldwide. To the tune of nearly $200 million at the global box office, the movie managed to bring back hope that Hollywood hasn't entirely turned its back on the sorts of stories that were once proven winners with moviegoers everywhere. It sounds a little silly when laid out like this, but audiences tend to respond to attractive actors with strong chemistry who are set up for success in genuine crowd-pleasers. Who knew?
Now, fans of rom-coms and Shakespeare alike (the movie is pretty blatantly winking and nodding at "Much Ado About Nothing") can experience "Anyone But You" all over again as it makes its way to a television screen or other device near you.
Anyone But You comes to digital
Arguably the best and most important aspect of romantic comedies is their re-watchability factor, so "Anyone But You" is getting ready for its biggest test yet as Sony makes it available to watch from home. Looking forward to watching Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney hate each other's guts right up until the moment that they don't? Although this sadly misses the Valentine's Day window (as we've established, that privilege simply had to go to "Madame Web"), fans will get a chance to relive all the relationship highs and lows of Bea and Ben as the film makes its debut on digital release tomorrow, February 20, 2024.
And what's more, those who purchase the digital copy will also get their (digital) hands on a number of bonus featurettes, deleted scenes, and even outtakes. Yup, in other words, we're officially throwing it back to the peak rom-com era. These extras include:
- He Said She Said Featurette
- Everyone Down Under
- Outtakes & Bloopers
- Deleted Scenes
- ASMR Pickup Lines
- Aussie Snacks
Directed by Will Gluck ("Easy A," "Friends with Benefits") and co-written by Gluck and Ilana Wolpert, the R-rated "Anyone But You" stars Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, and Rachel Griffiths.
In the edgy comedy "Anyone But You," Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold — until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So, they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.