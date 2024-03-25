A Young Justice Cast Member Wrote One Of The Best Episodes Of The Series

"Young Justice" is one of the best superhero shows ever made. Building on the path carved by the work of Bruce Timm with "Justice League," "Batman: The Animated Series," and more, this animated series draws from every corner of the DC universe, from Jack Kirby's trippy Fourth Wall to Golden Age characters and much more. The show offered episodic storytelling, with most episodes revolving around a specific mission, while also advancing an overarching story with big consequences.

Perhaps the show's biggest achievement is one that we still haven't seen properly replicated in live-action — the idea of legacy. Throughout the current four seasons of "Young Justice" (we still don't know where and if the show fits James Gunn's DC Universe), we see heroes retire and pass on their mantle to new generations who carry on their heroic legacy. We see that with Jason Todd becoming Robin after Dick Grayson became Nightwing, in the multiple Flashes, and Aquaman passing the title to his ward, Kaldur'ahm aka Aqualad.

The sudden increase in responsibility for Kaldur, who became leader of the Justice League upon assuming the Aquaman mantle, took a toll on Kaldur. That culminated in one of the best episodes of season 4, subtitled "Young Justice: Phantoms." The episode, titled "Leviathan Wakes," concludes a season 4 story arc set in Atlantis and was written by Kaldur voice actor Khary Payton himself.

"He did a terrific job at it," series co-creator Greg Weisman told CBR in 2022. "Khary is so invested in the character of Kaldur. He helped us, without a doubt, create and bring [the character] to life. He just had so many ideas for Kaldur and where it would go and that kind of thing. He did a really terrific job with the script, as we knew he would."