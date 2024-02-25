A Fellow Star Wars Actor Warned Ewan McGregor Not To Play Obi-Wan Kenobi

As much as "Star Wars" might seem like a clear net-positive for any actor's career, history has shown that it's not always as good as it sounds. Jake Lloyd, who played young Anakin in the first movie, was famously bullied out of acting for his supposedly bad performance. Natalie Portman also struggled to find work after the prequels because her performance as Padme was considered pretty wooden too. Basically everyone involved in these movies is indeed a perfectly fine actor; the problem was just that George Lucas is bad at directing his actors, as shown by how even Christopher Lee and Samuel L. Jackson seemed to performing below their abilites.

Even in the agreed-upon good movies in the franchise, the actors involved could sometimes struggle to find meaty roles later on. Mark Hamill became a much-celebrated voice actor after the original trilogy, while Carrie Fisher carved out a career for herself as a prolific script doctor. Still, there's no denying they were strongly typecast as Luke and Leia, which undoubtedly complicated matters when they tried to find roles in live-action movies and TV shows that went beyond cameos designed to make audiences go, "Hey, remember Leia?"

Among the lesser-known actors to come out "Star Wars" with some regret is Denis Lawson, who played Wedge Antilles in the original trilogy. Antilles certainly gets some love from the more hardcore members of the fandom, but the role itself was fairly thankless and unremarkable. As Lawson's nephew and eventual prequel trilogy star Ewan McGregor remarked in a 2020 interview, "He was always really dismissive of ['Star Wars'] because he did a couple of weeks work, sitting in a cardboard spaceship [...] and yet he had this massive following. It sort of annoyed him."