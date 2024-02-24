You Can Thank Star Trek For Isaac's Creepy Haircut In Children Of The Corn

In Fritz Kiersch's bonkers 1984 horror film "Children of the Corn," the small town of Gatlin, Nebraska is taken over by a gaggle of murderous children. Gatlin's kids have killed the town's grown-ups at the behest of an off-screen deity named He Who Walks Behind the Rows, some kind of harvest-related being that demands death and blood. The kiddie cult is headed by Isaac (John Franklin), a soft-spoken Quaker type who quietly decrees violent action from his flock. Isaac would eventually be betrayed by his gruff lieutenant Malachi (Courtney Gaines) who ties Isaac to a cross. Franklin would reprise his role in 1999 for "Children of the Corn 666: Isaac's Return.

Franklin has had a respectable acting career since his Corny debut, having played multiple voice roles in the '80s, as well as Cousin Itt in 1991's "The Addams Family." Franklin also showed up in the notorious cult film "Tammy and the T-Rex" and on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." He retired from acting in 2004 to become an English teacher, but then returned to acting in 2014.

One of Franklin's very first gigs, however, was a TV commercial for the 1983 Sega video game "Star Trek" for the Atari 2600. In the ad, the announcer repeatedly touted the game's difficulty, pointing out that a player requires a specialized joystick instructional appliance to play. "Is this the most challenging game in the galaxy?" the announcer asks. The camera then cuts to Franklin, decked out in a blue Starfleet uniform, wearing pointed ears, and sporting a Vulcan haircut. "It's inhuman," he says.

That haircut, seen above, was still fresh when Franklin arrived on the set of "Children of the Corn." Franklin talked about his unfortunate hair in the documentary film "Harvesting Horror: The Making of Children of the Corn."